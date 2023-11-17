The Phoenix Suns (5-6) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Jazz 114

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.1)

Suns (-2.1) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Suns have put together a 6-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-6-0 mark from the Jazz.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (seven out of 11). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (eight out of 11).

The Suns have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-4) this season, better than the .222 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (2-7).

Suns Performance Insights

So far this year, the Suns are averaging 113.7 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.4 points per contest (16th-ranked).

With 41.2 rebounds allowed per game, Phoenix is third-best in the league. It ranks 10th in the league by pulling down 45.4 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are dishing out 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 14th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Phoenix has been struggling in terms of turnovers this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.5) and fifth-worst in forced turnovers per game (12.4).

With a 37.8% three-point percentage this season, the Suns are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by sinking 12.8 threes per contest.

Jazz Performance Insights

Offensively the Jazz are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA (114 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (119.5 points allowed per game).

Utah is the second-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (47.4) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.2).

At 27.2 assists per game, the Jazz are seventh in the league.

In 2023-24, Utah is worst in the league in turnovers committed (17.4 per game) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.5).

The Jazz are seventh in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

