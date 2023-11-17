The Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) at CBU Events Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas put together a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.

St. Thomas covered less often than Cal Poly last year, putting up an ATS record of 16-11-0, as opposed to the 17-11-0 mark of the Mustangs.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 74.2 135 70.2 136.1 144.7 Cal Poly 60.8 135 65.9 136.1 129.2

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.2 points per game the Tommies scored were 8.3 more points than the Mustangs allowed (65.9).

St. Thomas went 12-5 against the spread and 17-6 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 16-11-0 12-15-0 Cal Poly 17-11-0 10-18-0

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Cal Poly 12-2 Home Record 6-11 4-11 Away Record 1-13 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

