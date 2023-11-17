The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Game Information

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Parker Bjorklund: 15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. Thomas vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 118th 74.2 Points Scored 60.8 358th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 317th 29.0 Rebounds 28.9 319th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 5.5 338th 186th 12.9 Assists 10.3 349th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 13.1 294th

