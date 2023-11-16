Minnesota vs. Missouri: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) and the Missouri Tigers (2-1) play at Williams Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The game has no line set.
Minnesota vs. Missouri Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Minnesota Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread last season.
- Missouri (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 0.3% less often than Minnesota (14-13-0) last season.
Minnesota vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Minnesota
|62.9
|141.8
|71.0
|145.4
|132.9
|Missouri
|78.9
|141.8
|74.4
|145.4
|149.6
Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Golden Gophers put up 62.9 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers gave up.
- Minnesota had a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.
Minnesota vs. Missouri Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Minnesota
|14-13-0
|12-15-0
|Missouri
|16-15-0
|16-15-0
Minnesota vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Minnesota
|Missouri
|6-11
|Home Record
|16-3
|1-9
|Away Record
|5-5
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-10-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|62.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-7-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
