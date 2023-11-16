The Missouri Tigers (2-1) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on BTN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Missouri Betting Trends (2022-23)

Minnesota compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 12-10.

Missouri compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Tigers games hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 With odds of +50000, Minnesota has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.