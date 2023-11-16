How to Watch Minnesota vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) go up against the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers gave up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Minnesota went 5-9 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 256th.
- The Golden Gophers scored an average of 62.9 points per game last year, 11.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- Minnesota put together a 1-2 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison
- Minnesota put up fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than away (63.5) last season.
- At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.1.
- At home, Minnesota made 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 80-60
|Williams Arena
|11/10/2023
|UTSA
|W 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/16/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Williams Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.