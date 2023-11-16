The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) go up against the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers gave up to their opponents (44.6%).

Minnesota went 5-9 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 256th.

The Golden Gophers scored an average of 62.9 points per game last year, 11.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Minnesota put together a 1-2 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

Minnesota put up fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than away (63.5) last season.

At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.1.

At home, Minnesota made 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule