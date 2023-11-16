The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) go up against the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Minnesota Stats Insights

  • The Golden Gophers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers gave up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Minnesota went 5-9 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 256th.
  • The Golden Gophers scored an average of 62.9 points per game last year, 11.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
  • Minnesota put together a 1-2 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

  • Minnesota put up fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than away (63.5) last season.
  • At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.1.
  • At home, Minnesota made 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.7%) than away (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 80-60 Williams Arena
11/10/2023 UTSA W 102-76 Williams Arena
11/16/2023 Missouri - Williams Arena
11/18/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Williams Arena
11/21/2023 UAPB - Williams Arena

