The Phoenix Suns (4-6) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) after losing four straight home games.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 46% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 111.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 112.1 the Suns allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves average 115 points per game, 6.2 more than on the road (108.8). Defensively they give up 96.8 points per game at home, 12.2 less than on the road (109).

Minnesota concedes 96.8 points per game at home, and 109 on the road.

The Timberwolves average 2.6 more assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (23.6).

Timberwolves Injuries