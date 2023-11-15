Wednesday's soccer schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is Mexico taking on Venezuela in a 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs Venezuela

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 3:48 AM ET

3:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: United States vs Burkina Faso

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 3:50 AM ET

3:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand vs Germany

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 6:48 AM ET

6:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs Korea Republic

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 6:48 AM ET

6:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR

League: CAF Women's Champions League

CAF Women's Champions League Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: CAF Women's Champions League

League: CAF Women's Champions League

CAF Women's Champions League Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Belgium vs Serbia

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Israel vs Switzerland

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa FC vs SC Casablanca

League: CAF Women's Champions League

CAF Women's Champions League Game Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Danubio

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!