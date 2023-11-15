Looking for an up-to-date view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MAC: -225

-225 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: W 49-23 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +240

+240 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 19-0 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Buffalo

Buffalo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ohio

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 20-10 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Bowling Green

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 49-19 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-6 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Western Michigan

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 38-28 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Buffalo

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 20-10 vs Ohio

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Miami (OH)

@ Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Central Michigan

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 38-28 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Ball State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 49-23 vs Toledo

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Akron

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: L 19-0 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan

@ Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Kent State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-9 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 49-19 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Ball State

@ Ball State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

