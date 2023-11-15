Karl-Anthony Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Towns put up 33 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 104-101 win against the Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Over 2.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+148)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.6 points per game last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 42.9 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns were ranked third in the league defensively last season, giving up 23.4 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last year, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 34 25 8 2 5 0 0 11/9/2022 28 11 8 4 1 1 0 11/1/2022 37 24 10 7 3 1 0

