At Chase Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (6-5) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSN.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

NBCS-BA and BSN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 114 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (posting 112.8 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 103.1 per contest, first in NBA) and have a +87 scoring differential.

These teams average 226.8 points per game between them, 5.3 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 214.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Timberwolves and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +3500 +1400 - Warriors +1200 +600 -

