Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (6-5) and Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) will match up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Rudy Gobert is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, BSN

NBCS-BA, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves beat the Warriors, 116-110, on Sunday. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 33 points for the Timberwolves, and Stephen Curry had 38 for the Warriors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 33 6 7 2 0 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 21 14 3 2 1 2 Jaden McDaniels 13 0 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards averages 25.3 points, 7.0 boards and 5.0 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 60.0% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with 4.0 triples per game (fifth in league).

Gobert averages 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1.0 assists, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers for the season are 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 37.0% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 7.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, plus 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Naz Reid's numbers for the season are 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Watch Curry, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.