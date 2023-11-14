Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves play at Chase Center on Tuesday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

NBCS-BA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Edwards is averaging 25.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

Edwards has dished out five assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Edwards has made four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: +100)

Rudy Gobert's 14.3 points per game average is 1.8 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has collected 13.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -164)

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 15.7 points per game this season, 5.8 less than his points prop on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

He has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 5.5 (Over: +122)

The 30.5-point total set for Curry on Tuesday is 0.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.7 assists per game this season, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Curry has averaged 5.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

