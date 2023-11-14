The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-5) on November 14, 2023 at Chase Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Minnesota shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at sixth.

The Timberwolves put up 112.8 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 111.4 the Warriors allow.

Minnesota is 5-1 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average 115 points per game at home, compared to 110 points per game in road games, a difference of five points per contest.

Minnesota is surrendering 96.8 points per game this year at home, which is 14.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (111).

In home games, the Timberwolves are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.4) than on the road (10.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (36.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries