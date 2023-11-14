Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (6-5) are favored (-2.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 221.5.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-2.5
|221.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 215.9 points, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Minnesota has gone 6-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.
- Minnesota has been at least a +115 moneyline underdog two times this season but won all of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|6
|54.5%
|114
|226.8
|111.4
|214.5
|226.3
|Timberwolves
|5
|55.6%
|112.8
|226.8
|103.1
|214.5
|221.4
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- This season, Minnesota is 5-0-0 at home against the spread (1.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 1-3-0 ATS (.250).
- The Timberwolves' 112.8 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 111.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|6-3
|2-0
|5-4
|Warriors
|5-6
|2-5
|5-6
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Warriors
|112.8
|114
|16
|11
|4-2
|5-5
|5-1
|5-5
|103.1
|111.4
|1
|10
|6-2
|4-2
|7-1
|4-2
