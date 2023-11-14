Naz Reid plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Reid, in his most recent game, had 10 points and six rebounds in a 116-110 win over the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a bet on Reid's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+130)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors allowed 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA last season, giving up 43.3 per game.

In terms of assists, the Warriors were 15th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were ranked 23rd in the NBA last season, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Naz Reid vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 19 10 6 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.