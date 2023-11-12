Should you bet on Zach Bogosian to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bogosian stats and insights

  • Bogosian is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bogosian recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.