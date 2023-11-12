The Dallas Stars (off a victory in their last game) and the Minnesota Wild (off a loss) will meet on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

You can see the Wild-Stars matchup on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 3.9 goals per game (55 in total), 31st in the league.

The Wild's 46 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 14 3 12 15 6 5 37.5% Kirill Kaprizov 14 5 9 14 12 5 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 14 8 6 14 2 5 51.6% Ryan Hartman 14 7 4 11 12 11 45.8% Patrick Maroon 14 2 7 9 4 3 57.1%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 32 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 39 total goals (three per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players