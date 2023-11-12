When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Vinni Lettieri light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Lettieri scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Lettieri has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

