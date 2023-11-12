Minnesota (5-4) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Saints are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 41 in the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Saints and the Vikings and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Vikings vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have had the lead four times, have been behind four times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Saints have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Vikings have won the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In nine games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In nine games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times and tied three times.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.0 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

In nine games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have been winning five times, have been behind two times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Saints have had the lead four times, have been losing four times, and have been tied one time.

2nd Half

Out of nine games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and tied three times (1-2).

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (4-1 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (0-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in the second half.

