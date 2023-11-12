The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (6-4) at Chase Center on Sunday, November 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Friday, the Timberwolves claimed a 117-110 win against the Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-leading 29 points for the Timberwolves in the victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.5 0.0 2.0 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Illness 25.3 7.0 5.0 Naz Reid C Questionable Neck 16.0 4.3 0.7

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Draymond Green: Questionable (Personal), Gary Payton II: Questionable (Illness)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

NBCS-BA and BSN

