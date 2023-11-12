At U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 10, the Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will be lined up against the New Orleans Saints pass defense and Paulson Adebo. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 70.7 7.9 3 84 6.96

T.J. Hockenson vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson has racked up 547 receiving yards on 60 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Minnesota is top-10 in passing yards this year, ranking second in the NFL with 2,461 total pass yards (273.4 per game). It also ranks first in passing touchdowns (20).

The Vikings' offense has been looking good this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 206 total points (22.9 per game).

Minnesota is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 39 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Vikings are throwing the ball more frequently than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 55 total red-zone pass attempts (65.5% red-zone pass rate).

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 27 tackles and 11 passes defended.

In the air, New Orleans has allowed the eighth-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 1,728 (192 per game).

The Saints average 19 points conceded per game, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

New Orleans has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Saints have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 80 35 Def. Targets Receptions 60 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.1 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 547 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 60.8 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 213 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

