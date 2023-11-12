Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Packers Game – Week 10
The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) take on the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Steelers vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Steelers winning by a considerably more robust margin (8.2 points). Take the Steelers.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Steelers a 63.0% chance to win.
- The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Pittsburgh has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter.
- This season, the Packers have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +142.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)
- The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-3-0).
- In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Packers have put together a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (38.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.9 less points per game (36.6) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.8 more points per game (40.3) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
- One of the Steelers' eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Packers' eight games with a set total.
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|186.3
|6
|2.6
|1
Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|215
|12
|21.4
|2
