The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) take on the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Steelers vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Steelers winning by a considerably more robust margin (8.2 points). Take the Steelers.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Steelers a 63.0% chance to win.

The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Pittsburgh has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter.

This season, the Packers have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +142.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)



Pittsburgh (-3) The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-3-0).

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Packers have put together a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (38.5)



Under (38.5) The two teams average a combined 1.9 less points per game (36.6) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.8 more points per game (40.3) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.

One of the Steelers' eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Packers' eight games with a set total.

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 186.3 6 2.6 1

Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 215 12 21.4 2

