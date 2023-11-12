The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) take on the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Steelers vs. Packers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Steelers vs. Packers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Steelers winning by a considerably more robust margin (8.2 points). Take the Steelers.
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Steelers a 63.0% chance to win.
  • The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Pittsburgh has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter.
  • This season, the Packers have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +142.

Who will win? The Steelers or Packers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 10 Best Bets

  • Titans vs Buccaneers
  • Texans vs Bengals
  • Colts vs Patriots
  • Saints vs Vikings
  • Browns vs Ravens

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)
    • The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-3-0).
    • In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 1-1.
    • The Packers have put together a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
    • In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

    Parlay your bets together on the Steelers vs. Packers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (38.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 1.9 less points per game (36.6) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.8 more points per game (40.3) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
    • One of the Steelers' eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).
    • The teams have hit the over in three of the Packers' eight games with a set total.

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    8 186.3 6 2.6 1

    Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    8 215 12 21.4 2

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.