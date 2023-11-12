The Dallas Stars (9-3-1) and Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) face off at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Stars knocked off the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild are 3-5-2 while totaling 32 total goals (five power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have allowed 38 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)

Stars (-115) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a record of 5-7-2 this season and are 1-2-3 in overtime games.

This season the Wild registered only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals nine times, earning nine points from those matchups (4-4-1).

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has recorded four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 4-3-1 (nine points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Wild finished 1-4-1 in those contests (three points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.29 14th 5th 2.46 Goals Allowed 3.93 31st 21st 29.9 Shots 31.4 14th 27th 33 Shots Allowed 32 22nd 29th 10.81% Power Play % 17.31% 19th 1st 93.18% Penalty Kill % 68.18% 31st

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

