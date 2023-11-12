The Green Bay Packers' (3-5) injury report has nine players listed ahead of a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3). The matchup starts at 1:00 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

The Packers are coming off of a 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Steelers enter this matchup following a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in their most recent outing.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Christian Watson WR Back Full Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Neck Questionable Yosuah Nijman OT Back Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Doubtful Rudy Ford S Calf Questionable Kenny Clark DL Shoulder Questionable Quay Walker LB Groin Doubtful Josh Myers OL Knee Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Montravius Adams DT Ankle Out Elandon Roberts LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nick Herbig LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Packers vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Packers Season Insights

The Packers rank 24th with 300.0 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 11th with 320.1 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers rank 20th in the NFL with 20.0 points per game on offense, and they rank 10th with 19.9 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

From an offensive angle, the Packers are generating 199.6 passing yards per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (196.1 passing yards surrendered per game).

Green Bay is generating 100.4 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 124.0 rushing yards per contest (23rd-ranked) on defense.

The Packers have a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Packers vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)

Steelers (-3) Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Packers (+145)

Steelers (-175), Packers (+145) Total: 39 points

