The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) play the Green Bay Packers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to catch this week's game between the Steelers and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Packers vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have led two times, have been losing five times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Steelers have been winning one time, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have won the second quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times in eight games this season.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this year, the Packers have won the third quarter six times, lost one time, and tied one time.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Packers' eight games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

The Steelers have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in five games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.0 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through eight games this year, the Packers have had the lead after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half five times.

In eight games this year, the Steelers have led after the first half one time (1-0 in those games) and have trailed after the first half seven times (4-3).

2nd Half

This year, the Packers have won the second half in five games, been outscored in the second half in two games, and tied in the second half in one game.

In eight games this year, the Steelers have lost the second half five times (2-3 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (3-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second half.

