Will Matthew Boldy score a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boldy stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Boldy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Boldy has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:43 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:09 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 2 0 2 21:29 Home L 5-3 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:03 Away L 7-4 10/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:15 Home W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.