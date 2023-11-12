Should you bet on Malik Heath hitting paydirt in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath has hauled in zero passes (five targets) for 0 yards (0 per game) this year.

Having played four games this year, Heath has not tallied a TD reception.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0

