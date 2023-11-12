K.J. Osborn did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're looking for Osborn's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Osborn has been targeted 49 times and has 32 catches for 377 yards (11.8 per reception) and two TDs.

K.J. Osborn Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Vikings this week: Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec Johnny Mundt (LP/knee): 3 Rec; 37 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 60 Rec; 547 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Osborn 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 32 377 135 2 11.8

Osborn Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0

