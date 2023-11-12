Joshua Dobbs vs. Derek Carr in Week 10: Vikings vs. Saints Preview, Stats
The focus will be on quarterbacks Derek Carr and Joshua Dobbs when the New Orleans Saints (5-4) and Minnesota Vikings (5-4) meet on November 12. Which signal caller is beter equipped to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.
Vikings vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
Joshua Dobbs vs. Derek Carr Matchup
|Joshua Dobbs
|2023 Stats
|Derek Carr
|9
|Games Played
|9
|63.2%
|Completion %
|65.5%
|1,727 (191.9)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,121 (235.7)
|10
|Touchdowns
|10
|5
|Interceptions
|4
|324 (36)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|23 (2.6)
|4
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Joshua Dobbs Game Props
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
Saints Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Saints have been midde-of-the-road in points allowed (19 per game), ranking 16th in the league.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans is eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,728 (192 per game) and fifth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.7).
- Against the run, the Saints' defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,011 rushing yards allowed (112.3 per game) and fifth with four rushing touchdowns allowed.
- On defense, New Orleans is 17th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 53.8%. It is 17th in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.1%.
Derek Carr Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 241.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Vikings Defensive Stats
So far this season, the Saints are surrendering 19 points per contest (16th in NFL) and 304.3 total yards per game (13th).
When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 192 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 5.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.
Against the run, the Saints' D ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,011 rushing yards allowed (112.3 per game) and fifth with four rushing touchdowns allowed.
Defensively, New Orleans ranks fourth in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 34.1%. It is 17th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 53.8%.
