When Jordan Addison takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 10 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison has put together a 534-yard year on 41 catches with seven scores so far. He has been targeted on 59 occasions, and averages 59.3 yards.

Addison has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of nine games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0

