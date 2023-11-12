Will Dontayvion Wicks pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wicks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks has posted 189 yards (on 14 catches) with one TD. He's been targeted 23 times, and is averaging 23.6 yards per game.

Wicks, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0

Rep Dontayvion Wicks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.