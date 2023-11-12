Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Brock Faber a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faber stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Faber has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:49
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:19
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|26:38
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|26:19
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.