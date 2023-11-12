The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints are set to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Alexander Mattison hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Minnesota's top rusher, Mattison, has carried the ball 122 times for 434 yards (48.2 per game).

Mattison has added 23 catches for 158 yards (17.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Mattison has not reached the end zone on the ground once in nine games.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1

