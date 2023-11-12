When the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Aaron Jones hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has rushed for 196 yards (39.2 per game) on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Jones also has 14 receptions for 147 yards (29.4 per game) and one TD.

Jones has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

He, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0

