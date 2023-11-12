Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards in the league, 133.1 per game.

Jones has rushed for 196 yards (39.2 ypg) on 49 carries this year. He has scored two rushing TDs. In the passing game, Jones has added 14 receptions for 147 yards (29.4 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jones vs. the Steelers

Jones vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 48 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Steelers have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has allowed one or more rushing TDs to five opposing players this year.

The Steelers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Steelers yield 133.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Steelers' defense is ranked ninth in the league with five rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Packers vs Steelers on Fubo!

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones went over his rushing yards total once in five games played this season.

The Packers have passed 56.6% of the time and run 43.4% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 24.5% of his team's 200 rushing attempts this season (49).

Jones has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 17.6% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (30.6% of his team's 36 red zone rushes).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Jones Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Jones has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has 8.4% of his team's target share (22 targets on 261 passing attempts).

He averages 6.7 yards per target this season (147 yards on 22 targets).

Jones has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jones (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 17.1% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.