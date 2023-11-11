Week 11 MWC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
College football Week 11 action includes six games with MWC teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results.
Week 11 MWC Results
UNLV 34 Wyoming 14
- Pregame Favorite: UNLV (-3)
- Pregame Total: 48.5
UNLV Leaders
- Passing: Jayden Maiava (17-for-24, 232 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Maiava (11 ATT, 40 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Ricky White (12 TAR, 8 REC, 144 YDS)
Wyoming Leaders
- Passing: Andrew Peasley (11-for-22, 144 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Peasley (14 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Wyatt Wieland (5 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|UNLV
|Wyoming
|397
|Total Yards
|297
|232
|Passing Yards
|176
|165
|Rushing Yards
|121
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 11 MWC Games
Nevada Wolf Pack at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah State (-16.5)
San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Colorado State (-3.5)
New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-26.5)
Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Jose State (-2.5)
Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Air Force (-18.5)
