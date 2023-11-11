The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) face an SEC matchup against the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Missouri?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

Missouri 29, Tennessee 27 Tennessee has put together a 6-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, the Volunteers have a 3-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

This season, Missouri has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Tigers have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (+3)



Missouri (+3) Tennessee is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Volunteers are 6-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Missouri has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58)



Under (58) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 58 points five times this season.

This season, four of Missouri's games have ended with a score higher than 58 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 67.2 points per game, 9.2 points more than the over/under of 58 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 57 51.5 Implied Total AVG 35 38.8 28.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 5-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 5-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 53.9 53.2 Implied Total AVG 31.8 31.6 32 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.