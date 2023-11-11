The San Diego Toreros (3-6) meet a fellow Pioneer League foe when they visit the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Torero Stadium.

San Diego is averaging 21.3 points per game on offense this season (91st in the FCS), and is giving up 26.3 points per game (62nd) on the defensive side of the ball. St. Thomas (MN) is posting 309.4 total yards per game on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 303.9 total yards per game (27th-ranked).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

St. Thomas (MN) vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Torero Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

St. Thomas (MN) vs. San Diego Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) San Diego 309.4 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.1 (83rd) 303.9 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.0 (25th) 186.8 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.6 (104th) 122.7 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.6 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has compiled 591 yards on 58.4% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has run the ball 125 times for 744 yards, with five touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has been given 89 carries and totaled 562 yards with eight touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy has racked up 387 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Wildermuth has put together a 180-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 12 targets.

Colin Chase's 16 receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 173 yards (19.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil has thrown for 1,007 yards (111.9 ypg) to lead San Diego, completing 55.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Isaiah Williams has 762 rushing yards on 172 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, Re-al Mitchell has carried the ball 38 times for 198 yards (22.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 333 yards through the air .

Ja'Seem Reed has hauled in 51 catches for 724 yards (80.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Josh Heverly has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 503 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed San Diego or St. Thomas (MN) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.