The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11 will feature Ruoning Yin in the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 on offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Ruoning Yin Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Yin has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also shooting five bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In her past five events, Yin has finished in the top five twice.

Yin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Yin will look to make the cut for the ninth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -6 273 2 18 7 7 $2.7M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Yin played this event was in 2022, and she finished 17th.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Yin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,558 yards, 205 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 53rd percentile of the field.

Yin shot better than 73% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

Yin shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Yin carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

Yin's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that last tournament, Yin carded a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Yin finished the Maybank Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Yin carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.3.

