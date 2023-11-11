The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) bring the No. 11 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the USC Trojans (7-3), boasting the No. 2 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Ducks are massive favorites, by 15.5 points. An over/under of 73.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends

Oregon has put together a 6-1-1 record against the spread this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

USC has a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon & USC 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 To Win the Pac-12 -144 Bet $144 to win $100 USC To Win the Pac-12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

