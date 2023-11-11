The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) square off against a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the USC Trojans (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in total offense (539.8 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (301.7 yards allowed per game). On the defensive side of the ball, USC is a bottom-25 unit, giving up 34.5 points per game (10th-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on offense, putting up 45.5 points per contest (second-best).

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. USC Key Statistics

Oregon USC 539.8 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.5 (3rd) 301.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (132nd) 207.3 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (71st) 332.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.7 (5th) 4 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has recorded 2,723 yards (302.6 ypg) on 235-of-301 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Mar'Keise Irving has 821 rushing yards on 119 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also added 35 catches for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 70 times for 545 yards (60.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 946 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 receptions (out of 80 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has caught 46 passes for 599 yards (66.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Terrance Ferguson has a total of 287 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has compiled 2,958 yards on 69% passing while tossing 28 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards with 10 scores.

MarShawn Lloyd is his team's leading rusher with 99 carries for 766 yards, or 76.6 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well. Lloyd has also chipped in with 10 catches for 157 yards.

Austin Jones has run for 385 yards across 61 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has racked up 833 receiving yards on 43 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has put up a 563-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 49 targets.

Mario Williams' 39 targets have resulted in 28 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

