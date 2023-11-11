The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

Oklahoma State owns the 35th-ranked offense this year (434.7 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 418.4 yards allowed per game. With 32.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, UCF ranks 32nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 101st, giving up 29.4 points per contest.

Below in this article, we will give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Oklahoma State UCF 434.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.7 (13th) 418.4 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.6 (93rd) 180.1 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.1 (4th) 254.6 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.6 (46th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 1,914 yards (212.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has racked up 1,224 yards on 174 carries while finding the end zone 12 times. He's also caught 22 passes for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Jaden Nixon has carried the ball 36 times for 155 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Rashod Owens' 445 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has collected 37 receptions and one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has reeled in 45 passes while averaging 45.1 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jaden Bray has a total of 344 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 throws and scoring one touchdown.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee leads UCF with 1,273 yards on 95-of-150 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 257 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

RJ Harvey's team-high 876 rushing yards have come on 146 carries, with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team with 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has totaled 496 yards on 71 carries with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has racked up 678 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has recorded 607 receiving yards (67.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma State or UCF gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.