The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Minnesota ranks 105th in scoring offense (21.7 points per game) and 48th in scoring defense (23.2 points allowed per game) this year. Purdue has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 24th-worst in points per game (20.9) this season and 25th-worst in points allowed per game (31.2).

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Minnesota vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Minnesota Purdue 308.8 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (104th) 337.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (74th) 165.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (92nd) 143.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.6 (91st) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,290 yards (143.3 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 54.1% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has 591 rushing yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has collected 304 yards on 65 carries, scoring two times.

Daniel Jackson's 562 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has collected 38 catches and seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has caught 24 passes for 292 yards (32.4 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has compiled 18 catches for 167 yards, an average of 18.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has recored 1,861 passing yards, or 206.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.8% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Devin Mockobee, has carried the ball 125 times for 558 yards (62 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 71 carries and totaled 386 yards with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has totaled 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 469 (52.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 76 times and has six touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has put up a 336-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 45 targets.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 40 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 329 yards.

