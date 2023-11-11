Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 11 college football schedule, including the Minnesota Golden Gophers squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers that is a must-watch for football fans in Minnesota.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-1.5)
Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at San Diego Toreros
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Torero Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.