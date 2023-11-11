The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is entering the final round, and Martin Laird is currently in 46th with a score of -8.

Looking to place a wager on Martin Laird at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Laird Odds to Win: +10000

Martin Laird Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Laird has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Laird has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 40 -9 270 0 11 1 1 $966,501

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this event.

The average course Laird has played in the past year (7,314 yards) is 486 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.90).

Laird was better than 85% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Laird shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Laird did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Laird's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average of 7.1.

At that last tournament, Laird had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Laird finished the World Wide Technology Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Laird finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Laird's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.