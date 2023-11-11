From November 9-11, Brendon Todd will hit the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Todd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1800 to pick up the win this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Todd Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brendon Todd Insights

Todd has finished better than par 11 times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Todd has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

Todd will attempt to make the cut for the eighth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -6 279 0 16 2 5 $3.2M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The past two times Todd played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Todd has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Todd missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Todd has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,254 yards, 426 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.9 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Todd was better than 78% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Todd carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Todd did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Todd's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

In that last competition, Todd had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Todd finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Todd had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

