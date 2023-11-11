Boise State vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Boise State Broncos (4-5) will face off against the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) in MWC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Lobos are currently heavy, 24.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boise State vs. New Mexico matchup.
Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-24.5)
|60.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-24.5)
|60.5
|-4000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Boise State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Boise State has won just two games against the spread this season.
- New Mexico has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Lobos have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.
Boise State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
|New Mexico
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.