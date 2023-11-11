The field for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club will include Atthaya Thitikul. The competition takes place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Thitikul at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +900 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Thitikul Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Thitikul has finished below par on 17 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in two of her last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over her last 19 rounds, Thitikul has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

Thitikul has finished in the top 10 four times in her past five appearances, and as high as the top five in three.

In her past five appearances, Thitikul finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back three times. She carded a score better than average four times.

Thitikul is heading into this tournament with three consecutive top-five placements.

Thitikul has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 13 -9 269 0 17 6 13 $1.4M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Thitikul has played in the past year (6,561 yards) is 208 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.60 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 95th percentile on par 4s at the Maybank Championship, averaging 3.78 strokes on those 40 holes.

Thitikul was better than 58% of the field at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.73 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Thitikul carded a birdie or better on eight of 20 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Thitikul did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

Thitikul's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

At that last competition, Thitikul had a bogey or worse on two of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Thitikul finished the Maybank Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with seven on the 26 par-5 holes.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 26 par-5s, but Thitikul finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.