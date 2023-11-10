Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Buffalo Sabres face the Minnesota Wild on Friday at KeyBank Center -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt and the Wild's Mats Zuccarello.

Wild vs. Sabres Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello is among the top options on offense for Minnesota, with 13 points this season, as he has recorded three goals and 10 assists in 13 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek's 13 points this season, including seven goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Minnesota.

This season, Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov has 12 points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and eight assists (second).

In the crease, Filip Gustavsson has a 2-3-1 record this season, with an .871 save percentage (60th in the league). In 7 games, he has 203 saves, and has allowed 30 goals (4.9 goals against average).

Sabres Players to Watch

One of Buffalo's most productive offensive players this season is Mittelstadt, with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 16:47 per game.

Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and eight assists, equaling 11 points (0.8 per game).

Jeff Skinner's 11 points this season are via six goals and five assists.

Eric Comrie's record is 1-1-0. He has given up six goals (2.45 goals against average) and made 64 saves.

Wild vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 16th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 15th 3.15 Goals Allowed 4 30th 25th 28.5 Shots 31.1 15th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 32.5 24th 27th 12.82% Power Play % 14.89% 24th 4th 88% Penalty Kill % 65% 32nd

